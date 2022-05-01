Emily Scarratt turns attention to World Cup after England land Grand Slam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Emily Scarratt turns attention to World Cup after England land Grand Slam

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 6:16 pm
Emily Scarratt is already looking ahead to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emily Scarratt is already looking ahead to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Acting captain Emily Scarratt says England will take momentum into the World Cup following a 23rd successive victory that secured the Grand Slam and retained their Women’s Six Nations title.

A 24-12 win over France in Bayonne was their 10th in a row over Les Bleus, whom they will meet in the pool stages of the World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple of these now but it means so much every time we get the chance to do it,” Scarratt told BBC2.

“I thought in the first half we were really in control but then France came back.

“Our forwards were unbelievable, they got through so much work, they were phenomenal.

“You always want to keep that momentum when you’ve got it. Now this is ticked off, we’ll definitely celebrate it but obviously the World Cup is a big one and we’re so excited for it.”

The foundation for England’s victory was laid in the first half when their superb catch-and-drive play created two tries for prop Sarah Bern and one for second rower Abbie Ward.

“Our line-out is a weapon we’ve been working on and today we’ve shown what we can do,” England hooker Lark Davies said. “It wasn’t pretty but we got the points off the back of it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team and what we’ve achieved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal