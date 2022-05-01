Interim boss Mike Jackson ‘a little embarrassed’ at praise for Burnley revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Interim boss Mike Jackson ‘a little embarrassed’ at praise for Burnley revival

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 10:32 pm
Mike Jackson says he is “not one for the limelight” (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson said he felt “a little embarrassed” at being thrust into the spotlight as the Clarets’ revival continued with a 2-1 comeback win at Watford.

Saturday’s triumph at Vicarage Road lifted the north-west club five points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three and all but relegated the Hornets, who sit 12 points from safety with four games to go.

An early own-goal from James Tarkowski had provided a glimmer of hope for the hosts but Burnley equalised through Jack Cork in the 83rd minute and Josh Brownhill’s strike completed the turnaround three minutes later.

The result meant the Clarets have now picked up 10 points from four games since sacking Sean Dyche on April 15, leading to much praise for interim boss Jackson, but he insisted he was not in the job for the plaudits.

“I’m not one for the limelight,” he said. “I try to keep low key and just do what I’m doing – stick with the group, keep them honest. I don’t look at it like that (getting plaudits).”

“I know that’s what’s happening but sometimes it probably makes me feel a little embarrassed for myself.”

Jackson explained that Tarkowski, who captained the side in the absence of Ben Mee, had only joined up with the squad on the morning of the match for family reasons.

“We were down in the hotel (on Friday night). He got picked up, got driven straight down, put on the bus and straight in the game,” Jackson said.

“That’s his character – what he’s done to get himself here and ready to play. That typifies what he is, what sort of leader he is. For the lads to see him, they knew what had happened, credit to him.”

Watford assistant boss Ray Lewington, 65, managed to find positives despite the defeat and his club’s perilous position, insisting he and manager Roy Hodgson, 74, were lucky to be doing what they loved.

“We enjoy it – coaching is what we love doing, both of us,” he said. “We love getting out there. You get so many disappointments, unless you are (Jurgen) Klopp or Pep (Guardiola), and when you are a coach you get used to losing and you get hardened to it.

“It’s still not easy to take, but we’ll be out there on Monday, doing sessions that we think will help in the next game.

“But we are lucky to be coaching at our age and we’re grateful to Watford for giving us the opportunity to do it.”

