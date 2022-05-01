Ange Postecoglou wins Scotland’s manager of the year award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been named Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland’s Manager of the Year.

The Australian is closing on the cinch Premiership title having engineered a six-point lead over Old Firm rivals Rangers with three fixtures remaining and has already won the League Cup in his first season at Parkhead.

Postecoglou beat Ross County’s Malky Mackay, Arbroath’s Dick Campbell and Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley to the award, which was announced at PFA Scotland’s annual awards dinner in Glasgow.

Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday meant they are unbeaten in 29 league games since losing 1-0 away to Livingston in September.

The Hoops can take next step towards their inevitable title win when they host third-placed Hearts on Saturday.