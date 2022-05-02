Joe Hart warns Celtic they still have ‘a job to do’ to wrap up title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Joe Hart warns Celtic they still have ‘a job to do’ to wrap up title win

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 4:32 am
Title not won yet says Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart (Steve Welsh/PA)
Title not won yet says Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart (Steve Welsh/PA)

Joe Hart insists Celtic still have work to do to win the cinch Premiership title despite the 1-1 draw against Rangers making it all but inevitable.

The Hoops took the lead in the 20th minute at Parkhead on Sunday through Portuguese attacker Jota but Gers striker Fashion Sakala levelled in the 68th minute for a deserved share of the spoils.

With just three fixtures remaining, Celtic remain six points clear and with a better goal difference of 19 as they start preparing for the visit of Hearts next week with Dundee United and Motherwell also to come.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic players, including keeper Joe Hart (centre), applaud the fans at full time after the 1-1 Old Firm draw (Jane Barlow/PA Images).

Asked if Celtic’s tile race lead was insurmountable, the former Manchester City goalkeeper said: “Look you’re never going to get me to sit here and say that but I think we’ve worked very hard to be in this position.

“We’ve come through a lot and we’re pleased with where we are and we’ve got a job to do. And that continues.

“This league is not set up for us to win it. There is opposition out there, there are other teams trying to do it.

“Rangers mathematically are still in this fight. They’re never going to lie down.

“This fixture wouldn’t allow them to lie down and that’s why it’s such a great fixture to be involved in.”

After failing to get the three points their title bid required, Borna Barisic turned his attention to Rangers’ Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Rangers’ Borna Barisic (centre) clears the ball during the 1-1 draw with Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA Images).

The Gers are trailing 1-0 from the first leg last week and the Light Blues defender knows a big night is required on and off the park:

He said: “Listen, this is now our biggest game of the season on Thursday.

“We know what we need to do, we know how they play. We know how they played in Germany will be different at Ibrox.

“We cannot wait for that game to show energy, to show desire, to try to qualify for the final.

“We know the fans will help our performance for sure. They’ll be behind us like always.

“It’s on us now to perform on Thursday. I expect a very, very good atmosphere and we’ll see what happens. We’ll give everything to win the game.”

