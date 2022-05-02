Football rumours: Man Utd’s new boss halts Marcus Rashford’s exit plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Football rumours: Man Utd’s new boss halts Marcus Rashford’s exit plans

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 7:50 am
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford may not be leaving the club after all (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford may not be leaving the club after all (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcus Rashford may not be leaving Manchester United after all, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old has been rumoured to want a move this summer, while team-mate Jesse Lingard is out of contract and has been linked with Newcastle, but the paper says both players could be handed Old Trafford lifelines by incoming boss Erik ten Hag.

With just a year left on his contract with Leicester, Youri Tielemans is reportedly keen to move to Spain. The Daily Mail claims the 24-year-old midfielder is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. However, the Belgian is said to prefer a move to Spain amid interest from LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice reacts to the fans after being subsituted off during the UEFA Europa League quarter final
West Ham’s Declan Rice is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, has told Sky Sports “it’s important not to get too carried away” with transfer speculation. The 23-year-old England international has reportedly recently turned down a contract extension at the London Stadium.

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The Sun writes that Serie A league leaders AC Milan have agreed to a £21million deal to buy the 24-year-old.

Ruben Neves: The Birmingham Mail reports Manchester United sent a scout to watch the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder at the weekend.

Marcos Alonso: Marca reports the 31-year-old Chelsea left-back is currently being weighed up as a transfer option by Barcelona.

