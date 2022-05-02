Halifax stay third after win at Eastleigh By Press Association May 2, 2022, 5:10 pm Matty Warburton, pictured, struck the vital goal for Halifax (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax held onto third place in the National League with a 2-1 win at Eastleigh. Kian Spence curled home from distance after Matty Warburton’s short corner to put the visitors in front after 39 minutes. Warburton then raced clear on goal before slotting home a neat finish to double Halifax’s lead just before the break. Harry Pritchard converted Sam Smart’s low cross to drag Eastleigh back into the contest early in the second half but Halifax held out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jordan Slew opens scoring as Halifax beat fellow play-off hopefuls Chesterfield On loan defender Harry Perritt rescues point for Altrincham against Halifax Matty Warburton bags a brace as promotion-chasing Halifax beat Woking Lee Bradbury gets off to winning start as Eastleigh ease past Wealdstone