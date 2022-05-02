Halifax stay third after win at Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halifax held onto third place in the National League with a 2-1 win at Eastleigh.

Kian Spence curled home from distance after Matty Warburton’s short corner to put the visitors in front after 39 minutes.

Warburton then raced clear on goal before slotting home a neat finish to double Halifax’s lead just before the break.

Harry Pritchard converted Sam Smart’s low cross to drag Eastleigh back into the contest early in the second half but Halifax held out.