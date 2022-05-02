Finn Azaz nets second-half winner as Newport dent Port Vale’s promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Finn Azaz nets second-half winner as Newport dent Port Vale’s promotion hopes

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 5:10 pm
Finn Azaz (right) netted a second-half winner against Port Vale (David Davies/PA)
Finn Azaz scored a second-half winner as Newport edged a 2-1 League Two victory at Port Vale that severely dented the hosts’ automatic promotion hopes.

Azaz had created Ryan Haynes’ opener and, after Ben Garrity had equalised early in the second half, Azaz struck to give Newport the win and leave sixth-placed Vale still with work to do to secure a play-off place.

Newport took the lead inside three minutes through Haynes. Azaz got the better of Chris Hussey on the flank and fired the ball across the face of goal, where the left-back arrived to beat Aidan Stone with a smart finish.

The away side could have had a bigger lead at the break but a second Haynes effort was hit weakly at Stone, as were snapshots from Azaz and Dom Telford.

At the other end, all Vale had mustered was a wayward shot from Harry Charsley.

But – six minutes after the restart – the hosts’ James Wilson sent a cross into the box where Garrity chested the ball down and blasted in at close range.

Garrity almost created a second for Vale with a dangerous pull back to Jamie Proctor but Josh Pask made a timely last-ditch intervention.

And with 18 minutes left, a Newport corner was cleared as far as Azaz, who drilled his side’s winner low and hard past Stone’s despairing dive.

