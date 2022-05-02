Harry Panayiotou earns point for Aldershot with late leveller at Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Panayiotou’s late equaliser earned Aldershot a 2-2 National League draw at Maidenhead.

The former Leicester youth striker converted Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong’s cross to leave honours even.

Dan Sparkes’ fine 25-yard free-kick handed Maidenhead the lead, before Sinclair Armstrong charged down Daniel Gyollai’s attempted clearance to level at 1-1.

Emile Acquah headed home from a corner to grab a 2-1 lead for Maidenhead, only for St Kitts and Nevis striker Panayiotou to notch for Aldershot at the end.