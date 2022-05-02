Yeovil held in frustrating stalemate by 10-man Wealdstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Yeovil held in frustrating stalemate by 10-man Wealdstone

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 5:20 pm
The spoils were shared at Yeovil on Monday (Joe Giddens/PA)
The spoils were shared at Yeovil on Monday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wealdstone survived almost an hour with 10 men to frustrate Yeovil in a goalless National League draw at Huish Park.

Wealdstone had been on top in the early going, with Luke Wilkinson and Morgan Williams making goal-line clearances in quick succession to deny Alex Dyer and David Sesay before the half-hour mark.

But soon after, Dyer saw red for a foul on Sonny Blu Lo-Everton and it turned into a survival mission for the Stones.

Yeovil, who had seen an early goal ruled out for a foul on emergency loan goalkeeper Sam Howes following Lawson D’Ath’s cross, pushed forward after the break but saw Jack Robinson turn their best chance wide in the 67th minute.

