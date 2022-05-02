Daggers draw a blank against Torquay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Daggers draw a blank against Torquay

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 5:20 pm
Daryl McMahon’s Dagenham missed a chance to move closer to the play-off places (John Walton/PA)
Daryl McMahon’s Dagenham missed a chance to move closer to the play-off places (John Walton/PA)

Dagenham and Redbridge missed a chance to close the gap to the Vanarama National League play-offs as they were held to a goalless draw by Torquay.

With Chesterfield losing to Stockport the point does edge the Daggers to within three of the top seven but they will rue a series of missed chances to really put the pressure on with a win.

Dagenham enjoyed the bulk of possession and had Torquay pressed back for much of the match, but struggled to test Shaun MacDonald, who saved well from Paul McCallum early in the second half but was otherwise grateful to see a number of other chances blocked or go wide.

Torquay’s best moment came in the 24th minute when Stephen Duke-McKenna crossed for Ali Omar, but Elliot Justham did just enough to get the ball away for a corner.

