Relegated King’s Lynn claim points at Woking with 3-0 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Relegated King’s Lynn claim points at Woking with 3-0 win

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 5:30 pm
Kings Lynn’s Gold Omotayo (right) opened the scoring in a 3-0 National League win at Woking (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kings Lynn’s Gold Omotayo (right) opened the scoring in a 3-0 National League win at Woking (Joe Giddens/PA)

Goals from Gold Omotayo, Tyler Denton and Ken Charles at the end of either half handed relegated King’s Lynn a 3-0 National League victory at mid-table Woking.

The significant first-half action all came just before the break, with Jermaine Anderson almost putting Woking ahead when his 44th-minute free-kick came back off the post after travelling through a crowded penalty area.

His disappointment was compounded within seconds when Linnets striker Omotayo rounded keeper Mark Smith to put the visitors ahead.

Kick-off in the second half was delayed by a medical emergency in the crowd at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, but it continued to prove a frustrating afternoon for the home side with Nicke Kabamba seeing a 77th-minute effort ruled out for offside.

And their hopes of a comeback were dashed with five minutes remaining when Denton converted Cameron Hargreaves’ cross to make it 2-0 before substitute Charles added a third deep into stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal