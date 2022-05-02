Wrexham’s automatic promotion hopes dented by late Boreham Wood equaliser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham slipped three points behind league leaders Stockport as Tyrone Marsh’s late penalty held them to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Boreham Wood.

The hosts found themselves a man down seven minutes before half-time when defender Jamal Fyfield was dismissed for a challenge on Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies.

National League top scorer Paul Mullin made sure the Welsh side capitalised on their numerical advantage when he put them ahead nine minutes into the second half, controlling Bryce Hosannah’s low cross before firing into the bottom corner to boost the Dragons’ hopes of securing automatic promotion.

Mullin went close to making it 2-0 in the 76th minute when his strike deflected onto the woodwork before bouncing out, and Wrexham were made to pay for not grabbing a second when Marsh converted an 89th-minute spot-kick to nick a point for Boreham Wood.