Beckham’s birthday, Osaka on mental health awareness – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.

Football

Gary Neville wished his best mate a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to this one. Have a great day ❤️. Enjoying ourselves with United fans in Turin 👹👹 pic.twitter.com/W5fbR3hAn5 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 2, 2022

👕 116 games⚽️ 13 goals🏆 1 #LaLiga title Happy birthday to a free-kick specialist, David Beckham! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎂 pic.twitter.com/vBo7jzFKnW — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 2, 2022

Join us in wishing Becks the happiest of birthdays! 🎈#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Sgc3m1sDto — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 2, 2022

Happy Birthday to co-owner David Beckham ⚽️ Can you do better? Show us your best crossbar challenge attempts 😏 #WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/36cgMTuZcb — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 2, 2022

🏆🏆🏆 Instrumental in the 1999 treble success… Happy birthday, Manchester United legend David Beckham! 🎁🎂#UCL pic.twitter.com/lBW49FTBKB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 2, 2022

It was a weekend of double celebrations for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

Double celebration tonight: a massive win and a happy Eid 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2eycFxYg17 — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 1, 2022

Richarlison scored a huge goal.

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on Nottinghamshire’s start.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka was looking to help people deal with their mental health.

Boxing

Katie Taylor had fun at ‘the world’s most famous arena’.

A night to stir the soul! Humbled by all the support at @TheGarden. A special fight on a special night. 💚 pic.twitter.com/gigYeP7Qbr — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) May 1, 2022

Formula One

F1 was preparing for the Miami Grand Prix.

Miami, I like your vibe. ✌️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vTiiyMJ3vJ — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 2, 2022

Touch down in Miami 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/LZNJVRgJat — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 2, 2022

I'm excited to announce my F1 comeback this weekend in Miami … OK, so I am not in the car this time, instead, I'll be joining @f1_experiences as their Official #MiamiGP Ambassador! #GrosjeanMiami pic.twitter.com/IAFMNtLJfh — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 2, 2022

Race week ready! 💪 Who’s excited for the #MiamiGP?! ☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/dQnWajHh2N — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) May 2, 2022