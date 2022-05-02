Cameron Norrie moves into second round of Madrid Open after beating Soonwoo Kwon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cameron Norrie moves into second round of Madrid Open after beating Soonwoo Kwon

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 7:22 pm
British number one Cameron Norrie progressed into the second round at the Madrid Open (John Walton/PA)
British number one Cameron Norrie progressed into the second round at the Madrid Open (John Walton/PA)

Cameron Norrie moved into the second round of the Madrid Open after beating Soonwoo Kwon in two tough sets.

The British number one held his nerve at key moments to edge out his South Korean opponent 7-5 7-5 in one hour and 49 minutes and now faces big-serving American John Isner.

Norrie, beaten by Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the quarter-finals at the recent Barcelona Open, quickly fell 3-0 down in the first set against Kwon after losing his opening service game.

The Briton then fought back from 1-4 down, breaking Kwon in the seventh game before levelling at 4-4 and saving two more break points on his serve to make it 5-5.

World number 11 Norrie, making his debut on the clay in Madrid, seized control in the next game by breaking Kwon to love and served out to take the first set in just under an hour.

But 24-year-old Kwon, the world number 73, refused to roll over in the second set.

Both players swapped breaks of serve from 3-3 and after Norrie had broken Kwon for a fourth time in the match to edge 6-5 ahead, he made no mistake on his own serve, sealing a hard-fought victory on his third match point.

