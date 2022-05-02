A look at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s career in majors following seventh world title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

A look at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s career in majors following seventh world title

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 9:15 pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrated on Monday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrated on Monday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan won his seventh World Championship by beating Judd Trump 18-13 in this year’s final.

That saw him finally match Stephen Hendry’s long-standing record and here, the PA news agency looks at the Rocket’s career in the majors.

Crucible conqueror

Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrates his second World Championship title in 2004
Ronnie O’Sullivan has long dominated the World Championship (Rui Vieira/PA)

In addition to his seven tournament wins, O’Sullivan holds a number of other records at the Crucible.

His 30th appearance at the tournament matched Steve Davis’ all-time high, while his run over the last 17 days took him to 74 wins at the famous Sheffield venue, beating Hendry’s record by four.

His 20 quarter-finals and 13 semi-finals are also records while, aged 46, O’Sullivan surpasses his former coach Ray Reardon as the oldest ever world champion.

Along the way, he also passed 200 century breaks at the Crucible – the most memorable coming in 1997 when he recorded the fastest ever 147, in five minutes and eight seconds against Mick Price.

Major maestro

O’Sullivan already held the record of 20 wins across the ‘Triple Crown’ events but has now won the World and UK Championships and the Masters on seven occasions each.

His victory over Trump came in his eighth Crucible final, exactly matching his 7-1 record in UK Championship deciders, with his only defeats coming against Mark Selby – in Sheffield in 2014 and at York’s Barbican Centre in 2016.

He has reached 13 Masters finals, with a far more mixed record. The most recent, in 2019, saw him beaten 10-4 by Trump.

Hendry won six Masters and five UK titles for a total of 18 majors, while Davis won the World and UK six times each and the Masters three times.

O’Sullivan’s 39th ranking title also extended his lead over Hendry (36) in that list, with Higgins (31) the only other player above 30. Trump remains just outside the top five on 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal