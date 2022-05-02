Marco Silva backs record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to shine in Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Marco Silva backs record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to shine in Premier League

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 9:27 pm
Marco Silva celebrates with the Championship trophy (John Walton/PA)
Marco Silva celebrates with the Championship trophy (John Walton/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva backed Aleksandar Mitrovic to be “more confident” in the Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his Championship tally to 43 in a title-clinching 7-0 rout of Luton.

The 27-year-old managed only three top-flight goals last term as the Cottagers were relegated, but Silva feels he will return a wiser player in 2022-23.

“He will be more confident next season – we need to be that as a club as well,” the Portuguese said.

“All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season – we have to analyse many other things from him.”

The 44-year-old added: “We have to prepare well ourselves. It’s not really different from this season. The challenge will be tougher, but it was tough this season.

“We’ve built and created something special this season. If I don’t have ambition at my age then something is wrong.

“I have to congratulate all of them, our full squad, the staff working behind the scenes.”

Captain Tom Cairney struck just before the half-hour mark, after good work from Harry Wilson, for the Cottagers’ 100th league goal of the campaign.

Right-back Kenny Tete fired home from 20 yards to double the hosts’ advantage before the break, with the Hatters seemingly in danger of buckling after a Fulham side determined to end the season on a high.

Fabio Carvalho registered the third before Mitrovic notched his first of the evening just after the hour mark.

Bobby Decordova-Reid’s neat turn and shot made it five, substitute Jean Michael Seri lashed home a sixth and then Mitrovic’s second in stoppage time secured him the all-time second-tier record.

The result was a blow for play-off hopefuls Luton, whose manager Nathan Jones urged his players to quickly turn their focus to Saturday’s home clash with Reading.

He said: “We had a really tough day. It was a really tough game to watch. But they’re the best team in the division, and congratulations to them. They’ve got a fantastic side.

“We’ve got nine first-team injuries. We’ve been magnificent. Every single thing is going against us in terms of injuries.

“What we have to do is make sure we dust ourselves off, and we’re ready to go at the weekend.

“Let’s look forward to that, rather than dwell on a performance that was poor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal