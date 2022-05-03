On this day in 2003: Defeat to Aston Villa sets unwanted records for Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

On this day in 2003: Defeat to Aston Villa sets unwanted records for Sunderland

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 6:01 am
Mick McCarthy’s Sunderland suffered a 14th consecutive league defeat 19 years ago (Gareth Copley/PA)
Mick McCarthy’s Sunderland suffered a 14th consecutive league defeat 19 years ago (Gareth Copley/PA)

A 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa on May 3, 2003 made it a record-extending 14 Premier League losses in a row for Sunderland.

The Black Cats had already turned their thoughts to second tier football and the loss, which preserved Villa’s top-flight status, ensured they would finish with what was then the lowest points total in Premier League history.

Sunderland’s losing run began on January 18 with a 2-1 defeat by Everton, and they managed just six goals in those 14 matches.

Mick McCarthy (left) holds his head in his hands during Sunderland's record losing run
Mick McCarthy (left) holds his head in his hands during Sunderland’s record losing run (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Despite the result, the performance at Villa Park was one of Sunderland’s best following Mick McCarthy’s appointment as manager, with Marcus Allback’s late winner harsh on the North-East side.

Speaking after the match, McCarthy said: “I’m excited by next season. Whoever comes and whoever ends up staying, I expect them back in Sunderland on July 2 raring to go and with the target of winning the Championship.

“We have to set out with that target. I’m not saying we’re going to win it, but that has to be our goal. Beyond that, the second promotion place.

“The club should be in the Premier League, but it doesn’t always work like that. It is the team that gets there and stays there.”

Marcus Allback celebrates his winner for Aston Villa
Marcus Allback celebrates his winner for Aston Villa (PA)

Sunderland finished their season with a 4-0 defeat by Arsenal, leaving them with 19 points, and the next term also began with losses to Nottingham Forest and Millwall to make it 17 in a row.

They finally stopped the rot by beating Preston but could only finish third in the table before losing in the play-off semi-finals.

The club stuck with McCarthy, though, and he guided Sunderland to the Championship title the following season only for another relegation to follow in the 2005-06 campaign and an even lower points tally.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal