Marco Silva fined for improper conduct as Fulham hit with fresh charge

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 3:01 pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva has been fined for improper behaviour during the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva has been fined £2,000 for improper conduct during his side’s 1-1 Championship draw with Bournemouth last month.

The Cottagers took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic before Bournemouth were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time at Craven Cottage.

Silva was dismissed in the aftermath of the spot-kick decision before Dominic Solanke scored from the spot, and the Fulham boss has accepted his charge and fine from the Football Association.

The newly-crowned champions have also been charged over the behaviour of their players following a late incident in last month’s home loss to Nottingham Forest.

It is alleged that Fulham failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at the end of a game which saw Philip Zinckernagel’s early goal earn victory for Forest and made the Cottagers wait to lift Championship trophy.

An FA statement read: “Fulham’s Marco Silva has been fined £2,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during their game against Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday 23 April 2022.

“The manager accepted that his behaviour in the game’s 95th minute was improper, and he also accepted the standard penalty.

“In addition, Fulham has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 26 April 2022 in the Championship.

“It is alleged that Fulham failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute of that match, and the club has until Thursday 5 May 2022 to respond.”

