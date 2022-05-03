Bournemouth’s David Brooks given the all clear after cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Bournemouth’s David Brooks given the all clear after cancer treatment

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 3:15 pm
David Brooks given all clear after cancer treatment (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Bournemouth and Wales forward David Brooks has been given the all clear after cancer treatment.

Brooks, 24, announced in October that he had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and was due to start treatment immediately.

Writing on Twitter, Brooks said: “It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

“Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.

“I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

Wales v Slovakia – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
David Brooks has won 21 Wales caps since making his debut in 2017 (Darren Staples/PA)

“The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

“I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can’t wait to be back out there playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future.

“Thank you again. Best wishes, David.”

Brooks had played nine times for the Cherries this season before his campaign was cut short.

He missed out on helping Wales into the World Cup play-offs, the final of which they will play against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff next month.

Brooks, who joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United for £11.5million in July 2018, has won 21 caps for Wales and scored twice.

Bournemouth tweeted “Fantastic news…. @DRBrooks15 is cancer free” with a heart emoji.

Tweeting in Welsh, the national team’s official account posted: “Excellent news.”

The English Football League also tweeted “Fantastic news”, adding: “Looking forward to seeing you back on the pitch soon, @DRBrooks15!”

