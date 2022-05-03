Arsenal not looking past Tottenham game as title race hots up – Jonas Eidevall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal not looking past Tottenham game as title race hots up – Jonas Eidevall

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 3:49 pm
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eideval is only looking at his side’s WSL game with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is refusing to look beyond his side’s must-win Women’s Super League game against rivals Tottenham as the title race hots up.

The Gunners have to beat their north London neighbours at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night if they are to have any hope of becoming champions on the final day.

Victory will see them move a point behind current leaders Chelsea, but their hopes will be over if Spurs can avoid defeat.

Eidevall says there is no point focusing on Sunday, when they travel to West Ham.

“I don’t look that far ahead, I have massive respect for the Tottenham side,” he said. “We need to focus on winning and if we can do that everything will be on the line on Sunday. We need to do it ourselves tomorrow.

“It is a massive game for us, going to the Emirates, it’s a north London derby. Let’s focus on that, if we don’t win then it’s all over and Sunday doesn’t matter.

“We need to do something tomorrow.

“I always say ‘it’s a derby so it is filled with emotions’. It is two very different teams. Both have been performing well in the season.

“For me, that is unrealistic thinking about Sunday now. It is Tottenham. I am so excited to go to the Emirates and play them.

“First we take that and then we’ll think about West Ham.”

Spurs, who have lost twice to Chelsea in recent weeks, have never beaten Arsenal, though took a point from them in a feisty reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Boss Rehanne Skinner says it would not mean more to her if they were able to deny the Gunners a shot at the title.

“They were our biggest fans when we were playing Chelsea to be honest,” she said.

“I’m not concerned about the title race, I am just concerned about getting as many points as we can out of the last two games.

“It is going to be a tough test, that is what these games are about. We hope to rise to the challenge and that is what’s on the players’ minds.

“We want to try and get points out of it. They are a tough team and we are going to make it as hard as we can and maybe we can cause an upset and let’s hope that is the case.”

Manchester City will move into third position – a Champions League qualification spot – if they can make it eight wins in a row.

City take on Birmingham, fresh from a 7-2 hammering of Brighton at the weekend.

Gareth Taylor’s side have not dropped any points since losing to Chelsea at the start of February and will climb above their city rivals Manchester United with victory.

