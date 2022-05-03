Alex Sanderson: Sale’s character can counteract ‘lightning bolts’ from Racing 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Sanderson: Sale’s character can counteract ‘lightning bolts’ from Racing 92

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 6:37 pm
Alex Sanderson is relishing Sale’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Racing 92 this weekend (Ashley Western/PA)
Alex Sanderson recognises Sale will be underdogs against Racing 92 but hopes the Sharks’ character can counteract the “lightning bolts” that could be thrown at them this weekend.

Sale edged out Gallagher Premiership rivals Bristol over two nip-and-tuck legs to reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, where a trip to highly-fancied Racing on Sunday afternoon awaits.

Racing have reached the final of Europe’s elite club competition in three of the last six seasons and boast a star-studded line-up with several France internationals and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is part of a formidable Racing 92 line-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Top 14 club have stuttered in the knockout rounds in the past but – while Sanderson is braced for their might – he insisted Sale thrive under pressure and has tipped them do so again in Paris.

“Character, fortunately for me, this team have in abundance,” Sale’s director of rugby said. “Our chance to be able to show who we are in terms of our character is something that’s highly motivating.

“They’ve shown their best qualities and played some of their best rugby when they’ve had their backs against the wall and gone into a hostile environment where we’re the underdogs. It’s the same again.

“I don’t think Racing are the type of team that crumble – you don’t get them at this stage of the competition. You’ll get out of them in the 80th minute what you get out of them in the first.

“It’s down to your own resilience and resolve. Are you able to handle one of those lightning bolts they’re able to chuck, this team, when it could be against the run of play or totally out of the blue?

“How are you going to react to that? That’s the challenge for us and our ability to stay in the fight, despite what they throw at us, is going to be key and not the other way around.”

Faf de Klerk is set to leave Sale Sharks at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sanderson admitted tactical adjustments and the odd curve ball are necessary at this stage of the competition in a bid to throw off their opponents.

“There’s going to be elements of our game where you have to roll the dice a little bit and take those calculated risks at this level, otherwise you become too predictable,” Sanderson said.

Sale have their own star attractions including South Africa’s 2019 World Cup-winning scrum-half Faf De Klerk – who is set to leave the club at the end of the season – and England’s Manu Tuilagi.

The bulldozing centre was conspicuous by his absence in Sale’s win over Newcastle last Friday but Sanderson revealed the World Cup finalist was safeguarded for the upcoming fixture.

Manu Tuilagi is available for the Sharks on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
“He’s well primed,” he added. “Manu’s an English-Samoan thoroughbred. It was purely conservational on Manu’s part last week, just to keep him fresh and not risk injury and make sure his loading’s up there.

“He’s better than he would have been if he’d have played last week.”

Sanderson, who says he is in an “enviable position” in terms of team selection, is adamant his side will be undeterred by the distinctive environment that they will face at the U Arena.

An indoor stadium with a 4G pitch, the venue also stages concerts, while on game day there are frequently firework displays and laser shows.

“There’s a necessity for them not to be distracted by that,” Sanderson added. “We’ve already mentioned and created an awareness around it. We’re going there the day before to have a look at it.

“We do already have some processes in place which will hopefully be able to centre us back to what we need to do and not get too caught up in the whole occasion.”

