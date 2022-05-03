Emma Raducanu hopeful of overcoming injury to play in Rome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu hopeful of overcoming injury to play in Rome

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 11:17 pm
Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Emma Raducanu is optimistic of competing in Rome next week despite struggling with a back injury as she bowed out of the Madrid Open following a three-set defeat against Anhelina Kalinina.

Raducanu was out of sorts and outmuscled in an opening set that lasted just 35 minutes, after which she briefly left the court for a medical timeout having clutched her back on a couple of occasions.

Amazingly, she seemed rejuvenated thereafter and took advantage of Kalinina’s levels dipping to force a decider, only for the unseeded Ukrainian to prevail 6-2 2-6 6-4 in two hours and 19 minutes.

Raducanu will now wait to discover whether there are any lingering issues with her back before deciding whether to travel to the Italian Open, but she is hopeful about her condition.

“I was kind of struggling a bit with my back, to be honest,” Raducanu said. “Throughout the week I have been carrying some niggles, and it’s kind of just taking its toll.

“I’m not sure what I will do yet, whether I will go home yet or straight to Rome. The plan right now is to still go to Rome.

“I’m not sure when I start. Maybe Monday or Tuesday. I hope it’s enough time because it would be a real shame to miss it.

“I’m feeling pretty positive. A lot of the time with me it’s just overload and then two or three days’ complete rest and I’m OK to start training again.”

Anhelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, celebrates a point
Anhelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, celebrates a point (Manu Fernandez/AP)

While Raducanu has been nursing some minor issues in the Spanish capital, where she was seeded ninth, the US Open champion believes there are positives to take from the last few days.

Raducanu, who only made her first senior appearance on clay last month, was especially heartened by her dogged fightback on Tuesday evening even if it was in a losing cause.

She said: “I feel like I’m going through this and my body is building with each match I play. That was a great two-and-a-half-hour training session, that’s going to build towards me physically developing.

“I’m pretty happy with the progress I have made over the last few weeks and I think I have definitely done something to build on and keep building.

“I feel like my mentality and my outlook to how I’m approaching things right now is a lot better.”

An epic spanning well in excess of two hours – including a gruelling 63-minute final set – did not seem to be on the cards when a listless Raducanu was broken to love in her opening service game.

Kalinina – who beat grand slam champions Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza to reach this stage, losing just three games against the latter – simply overpowered Raducanu in a one-sided first set.

Reflecting on the treatment she received that followed, Raducanu said: “I don’t know what magic they worked, but I had a numb back for the second and third set so I couldn’t feel anything.”

There was little doubting Kalinina’s levels dropped in the second set but Raducanu ruthlessly took advantage to level the third-round match with the momentum seemingly on her side.

Kalinina found her range again but this time Raducanu refused to buckle and they traded ferocious blows, with the world number 11 battling back from 3-1 to reel off three games in a row.

But as both players seemed to fatigue, Kalinina produced a sublime acute backhand that proved just out of reach to get the decisive break before sealing victory in the next game when Raducanu volleyed wide.

