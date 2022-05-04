FA confirms probe into claims of discriminatory conduct by Crawley’s John Yems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Football Association has confirmed it is investigating allegations of discriminatory words and conduct by Crawley manager John Yems towards the club’s players.

The League Two club announced on April 23 they had suspended Yems indefinitely after being made aware of “serious and credible accusations” of discriminatory language and behaviour.

The club said at that time they were looking into the claims and would consider “further punitive action” against 62-year-old Yems.

The FA was also understood to have begun an investigation at that stage, and has now confirmed it.

“We are aware of allegations made against Crawley manager John Yems. We are treating the allegations extremely seriously and are currently conducting an investigation into them. We cannot comment further until that has concluded.”

The Daily Mail reported some of the detail of the allegations against Yems on Wednesday. It included the use of discriminatory language towards black and Asian players at the club, and an allegation that the training ground was segregated.