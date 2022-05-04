Ex-player Jobi McAnuff and tech entrepreneur Mark Esiri set to join FA board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-player Jobi McAnuff and tech entrepreneur Mark Esiri set to join FA board

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 1:17 pm
Former player and manager Jobi McAnuff is to join the board of the Football Association (Nick Potts/PA)
The Football Association has nominated former midfielder Jobi McAnuff and technology entrepreneur Mark Esiri to become independent non-executive directors of its board.

The pair – both subject to ratification by the FA Council this month – will increase the size of the board from 10 to 12 members.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt said: “We’re delighted to nominate Jobi and Mark to join the FA board.

“Both appointments will reflect an important step in our commitment to add to the skillset, diversity, and independence of our board.

“Jobi’s experience of playing in the professional and national game, as well as his coaching and management expertise and his involvement in grassroots and academy football, will enhance the board’s insight to modern day issues on and off the pitch.”

McAnuff, who received the prestigious Sir Tom Finney Award at the recent 2021-22 EFL Awards for his outstanding contribution to football, has spent over 20 years in the game as player and manager.

He made over 750 appearances for eight clubs, including Crystal Palace, Reading, West Ham and Wimbledon, was appointed Leyton Orient’s interim manager during the 2020-21 season and now works as a television pundit.

Esiri, who played semi-professional football and holds an FA level-two coaching badge, will support the executive to help make the game more accessible and connected through digital platforms.

Hewitt said: “Mark’s experience of creating and developing a broad range of digitally focused organisations, as well as his experience of stakeholder boards and grassroots football, will bring a breadth of skills to the FA.

“They are both passionate about using the game to drive positive change, which is strongly aligned to our mission at the FA, and we believe they will complement our board well.”

In addition, Tim Score, currently group audit committee chair and interim senior independent non-executive director, becomes a permanent independent director, subject to ratification by FA shareholders.

Kate Tinsley, currently independent director and FA board safeguarding champion, will step up to become senior independent director.

