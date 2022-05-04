Liverpool winger Luis Diaz says his self-belief comes from La Guajira childhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz says his self-belief comes from La Guajira childhood

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 3:21 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 3:29 pm
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz admits it is a dream come true to play in a Champions League final (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool's Luis Diaz admits it is a dream come true to play in a Champions League final (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz says he treats every game as a chance to seek revenge for the difficulties he has endured to get him to this point in his career.

The 25-year-old, who arrived at Anfield in January from Porto for an initial fee of £37.5million, has already made such an impact there is every chance he will start in the Champions League final in Paris later this month.

It is a remarkable rise from his humble beginnings in La Guajira – one of Colombia’s most neglected areas, where in 2019 the official death rate from malnutrition for children under five among the indigenous Wayuu people, of which Diaz is one, was nearly six times the national rate.

Villarreal v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Estadio de la Ceramica
Luis Diaz scoring Liverpool's second goal of the game at El Madrigal (Adam Davy/PA)

One of his hobbies as a malnourished child himself was to watch trains pass by his small village of Barrancas carrying coal, much of which was destined for Europe.

He could surely not have imagined then that years later he would head to the same continent and set the football world alight.

Diaz, watched from the stands by his younger brother Jesus, was in tears at the final whistle of Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Villarreal after coming off the bench at half-time to put in a man-of-the-match performance and secure a 5-2 aggregate victory on Tuesday evening.

Asked where he got his self-belief from, Diaz told UEFA’s YouTube channel: “From La Guajira. It comes from my roots. I always played football in my town, in my homeland.

“They are my characteristics, they have instilled in me several things that I have today and now I have grown much more. That’s my game.

“Each game is a revenge for always going out to look for more, I know what it costs and I have to take advantage of every moment, every minute I have.

“The rest is very important for what is to come.”

Diaz has played more matches (64) in 2021-22 for clubs and country than any other professional in world football, and could feature in a further six as Liverpool chase an unprecedented quadruple.

“When we reach an instance of these, like a final, what has already happened is erased,” he added.

“We know what a final is. In a final you forget fatigue, you play, you run and you fight.”

The South American had been on the club’s radar for a while, having left his homeland in 2019 to move to Portugal.

And when Tottenham made a move in January, after Everton had failed with a James Rodriguez swap-plus-cash offer in the summer, the Reds sprung into action and had the medical in South America and signing wrapped up within 48 hours.

His integration into what was already a high-performing and high-achieving team has been impressive, aided by the confidence with which he arrived and the support of Liverpool’s coaching staff.

Spain Soccer Champions League
Liverpool are heading to Paris for the Champions League final (Jose Breton/AP/PA)

“I’m very happy and glad what is happening, of course. I’m going to play in a Champions League final, it’s like I always dreamt,” he said after his second-half introduction in Spain helped changed the direction of the game.

“The most important thing was that I managed to help the team.

“In the second half we all did well, the players that came on helped as well and supported us in order to get the result.

“That was really important, so I’m content and happy with all that went on.”

