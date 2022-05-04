Liverpool players revel in Champions League win – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.

Football

Liverpool reflected on a memorable night in Spain.

A special night in Villarreal 💫 Have a great day, Reds 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ku3tYZDb2n — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2022

Well done boys, what a comeback and another final reached💪See you in Paris Reds 🔴#YNWA#allezallezallez pic.twitter.com/3nLwGLzMUq — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 3, 2022

Manchester United shared a snap of Nemanja Matic’s family watching the midfielder in action.

Not a bad evening’s work for Bournemouth either.

I know it’s been a while since I posted, but last night was special.. Personally I’ve really enjoyed this season back doing what I love so a massive thank you to everyone who helped me get there❤️🖤 This team 😍📸 🍒 ARE GOING 🆙 pic.twitter.com/HLvsrOEMNI — Lewis Cook (@lewiscook_) May 4, 2022

David Beckham reflected on the “perfect” birthday weekend.

Congratulations, Roy Hodgson.

Our former manager was awarded his CBE today for his services to football ❤️💙 Congratulations, Roy 👏#CPFC pic.twitter.com/c1ysS9TjK9 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 4, 2022

Congratulations to our former boss, Roy Hodgson, who was today awarded a CBE for his services to football. ⚽️ Congratulations, Roy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2azzIyfLWD — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 4, 2022

Too cute!

And the answer is 5. All kinds of cuteness. pic.twitter.com/gBqOcNBAWc — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 4, 2022

Happy 35th birthday Cesc Fabregas.

Golf

Day by day for Bryson DeChambeau.

Happy birthday, Rory McIlroy.

Happy birthday @McIlroyRory 🥳🎂 Spoiler Alert: he turns 33 today 😉 pic.twitter.com/uPqMwuA8nj — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) May 4, 2022

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas is enjoying being Stateside.

Red Bull celebrated Star Wars Day.

When you’ve got a race at 3 but an Empire to defend at 5 😉😂 #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/dDY3pRcs1Q — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 4, 2022

Most relaxing shot of the day?

Tributes poured in for Tony Brooks, who has died aged 90.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Brooks F1's last surviving race winner of the 1950s, Brooks was one of the earliest pioneers of the sport we love. Our thoughts are with his loved ones pic.twitter.com/9hhY6MlmWZ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2022

The FIA pays tribute to former @F1 driver Tony Brooks, who passed away at the age of 90. Winner of prestigious Grands Prix such as Spa, Nürburgring & Monza, team-mate of Stirling Moss & Dan Gurney, he was Vice-World Champion in 1959. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mgxprnLeR6 — FIA (@fia) May 4, 2022

We pay homage to Tony Brooks, a fantastic driver who contributed to our legacy. Our thoughts are with his beloved ones ❤️#essereFerrari🔴 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ynCyE0XlFd — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 4, 2022

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Tony Brooks. Among his many achievements, Brooks took victory for @astonmartin in the '58 RAC Tourist Trophy alongside Sir Stirling Moss: pictured here together in the DBR1. Our thoughts are with Tony's family and many friends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PlLt6jXAbA — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) May 3, 2022

Lovely man, very classy and understated. Tony could remember in which gear he took corners from decades ago. He survived an almost unsurvivable period of motorsport with great style and success, but didn’t feel the need to make a lot of fuss about it. Was a privilege to know him https://t.co/6P3c7cF4GV — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) May 4, 2022

Boxing

KSI announced his comeback.

Wise words from Amir Khan.

Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 4, 2022

UFC

Conor McGregor’s at the wheel.

Cricket

Not a bad sunset.

Proper shot.

Basketball

LeBron was a happy man.

Rugby league

Wigan welcomed a stormtrooper to the DW Stadium.