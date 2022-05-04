Richard Foster claims sectarian jibe led to his angry reaction towards own fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Foster claims sectarian jibe led to his angry reaction towards own fans

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 7:09 pm
Richard Foster reacted angrily to a sectarian jibe (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Partick player Richard Foster has claimed a sectarian jibe prompted him to react angrily towards his own fans.

The 36-year-old former Rangers and Aberdeen defender had to be held back by team-mates after he was subjected to “outrageous” abuse while making his way towards the dressing-room at half-time of last Friday’s match away to Ayr United.

Foster was unaware at the time of slurs about his singer wife, Amy MacDonald, which subsequently became apparent from video footage, but he explained that one fan in particular triggered his angry response with a sectarian dig.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, he said: “It was stupid of me to react because that’s exactly what they were doing, trying to get one of us to react.

“Some of the stuff – and not just directed at me, but the whole team – was outrageous, stuff you’d get arrested or battered for in the street.

“I heard a couple of things and thought, ‘I’m not taking that from a Partick Thistle fan’. It was stupid from me to react but some of the stuff was ridiculous.

“I don’t even know why you would think, ‘I’m going to say that to one of my own players’ and then expect me to come out for the second half and be like, ‘Aw great, I can’t wait for the second half and really try and play well now!’ It’s just a strange, strange mindset.

“First and foremost, I shouldn’t have reacted. But people tend to know that I’m so passionate when I’m playing and when I’m getting beat, I’m not happy and I react probably more easily than I do when I’m winning.

“Some of the stuff he said. It was only after that I heard the stuff about Amy, but before that, I heard the sectarian stuff and that’s what changed it.

“You can’t see it in the video but I’m walking away from him, then I hear that. It was the wrong thing I heard at the wrong time and I just reacted to it.

“It wasn’t and it’s never nice to hear, particularly because it was said to me by one of my own fans. It wasn’t a great evening.”

