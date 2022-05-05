Steve McManaman hails Real Madrid comeback ‘the greatest victory ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve McManaman hails Real Madrid comeback ‘the greatest victory ever’

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 1:13 am
Steve McManaman has claimed a 14th Champions League success for Real Madrid could be the ‘greatest victory ever’ after they staged a remarkable fightback to book a final showdown with Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve McManaman has claimed a 14th Champions League success for Real Madrid could be the “greatest victory ever” after they staged a remarkable fightback to book a final showdown with Liverpool.

Trailing 5-3 on aggregate to Manchester City as the second leg of their semi-final entered the final minute of normal time, they hauled themselves back into the tie through Rodrygo’s last-gasp double before Karim Benzema snatched an unlikely win from the penalty sport in extra time.

McManaman, the former Liverpool winger who won the competition twice during his time at Real Madrid, was co-commentator for BT Sport on a dramatic night at the Bernabeu Stadium, and was already relishing a mouth-watering final in the immediate aftermath.

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Real Madrid’s Fernandez Nacho (right) during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg match on Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “I think this final is a brilliant final, I really do. Real Madrid and the story that’s gone on this year – they haven’t been at their best, yet they’ve made the final and the way they’ve done it, if they do beat Liverpool, arguably it will be the greatest victory ever.

“To go through PSG, champions, to go through City, Chelsea and Liverpool when we understand how strong the English Premier League is and the English teams, I think it would be the greatest victory ever.

“I don’t say they will win, but I’ve said that against Chelsea, against Manchester City and against bloody everybody.”

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates following the UEFA Champions League semi final (Nick Potts/PA)

McManaman was still struggling to comprehend what he had seen after City, leading 1-0 in the night through Riyad Mahrez’s second-half strike, had looked to be cruising into the final with Jack Grealish twice going close to extending their advantage.

He said: “How do you explain that to a neutral? How has that result happened? Grealish had those two wonderful chances. It looked as if City were just going to go 2-0, 3-0, thank you very much.

“Even when Madrid scored, you went, ‘Wow! That’s a surprise’. But I didn’t expect them to do it again.

“I never once when I was sitting up there thought, ‘Madrid are going to get back into this game’. I didn’t once. I just thought, ‘Right, run the clock down, let’s get out of here, City v Liverpool in the final’.”

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his sides’ third goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg match on Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand paid tribute to the resilience which got Carlo Ancelotti’s men over the line against the odds.

He said: “Don’t ever doubt the quality of these players in that team, the experience. We’ve always said experience counts for so much at this level, and heart, desire, the character of these players.

“They’ve been here, they’ve seen this so many times. The fact that they’ve got many, many players here who have won multiple Champions League trophies.

“At no point in this tournament did they ever panic when they went behind.”

The final whistle left Pep Guardiola and his players wondering what might have been after seeing their European dream shattered once again.

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
Pep Guardiola consoles Fernandinho after City’s European dream was shattered once again (Nick Potts/PA)

However, former City defender Joleon Lescott insisted they cannot afford to lick their wounds as they attempt to consolidate their narrow lead at the top of the Premier League when they face Newcastle on Sunday.

Asked what Guardiola needs to end his wait for another Champions League win, Lescott said: “Listen, you have to be a little bit lucky.

“We’ve seen him in the past fall at this hurdle due to little moments of luck and unfortunate mistakes. Two penalties in semi-finals, it’s not great.

“But listen, there’s still a lot to play for, the opportunity to win three Premier Leagues in a row, a remarkable achievement if they can do that.

“It’s been an exceptional season and it’s not over.”

