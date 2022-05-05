Leah Williamson only focused on Arsenal as title race comes to a head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leah Williamson only focused on Arsenal as title race comes to a head

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Leah Williamson (centre) helped Arsenal to victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Leah Williamson (centre) helped Arsenal to victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Leah Williamson insists she does not want to be kept updated with the Chelsea score during Arsenal’s Women’s Super League clash at West Ham as the title race reaches a crescendo on Sunday.

The Gunners ran out 3-0 winners over neighbours Tottenham on Wednesday evening to ensure the season-long tussle goes to the wire, with Jonas Eidevall’s side just a point behind leaders Chelsea heading into the final round of fixtures.

Arsenal make the short trip to face West Ham while Chelsea entertain a Manchester United team with outside hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, the Blues knowing they only need to better Arsenal’s result to be crowned champions.

With drama likely across the capital, fans at both games will be expectedly checking their phones and listening out for updates from the matches involving their title rivals.

But Williamson has no interest in what Emma Hayes’ side produce at Kingsmeadow, with the England captain focused solely on carrying out the job at hand.

Asked if she wants to be kept abreast of the Chelsea game, she replied: “No, it doesn’t change anything. We have to win, we have to win our game. Same as we have the last two.

“I don’t really like getting involved in it personally anyway, but if it changed and we have to get goals then that’s different, but we just need to win that game of football.

“We as a team haven’t spoken about it a lot. I know obviously everybody’s talking about the title race, but it’s not really something that we talk about.

“I turn my phone on at the end of the games to see what happens and obviously you’re hoping for a result but, call it superstition, I just wouldn’t get involved.

“If it mattered what we did it would be different, but we have to win our games and I hope the rest of the girls are on the same wavelength and I know they will be because there’s another three points, that’s what we need.”

The victory over Spurs came at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal opened the season with a thrilling 3-2 win over Chelsea.

With two Women’s Champions League ties also taking place at the ground, Williamson believes it is a venue which suits the way Arsenal want to play.

“All the girls are really comfortable here,” she added.

“The football that we play is suited to a big pitch as well as a small pitch, we’ve got technical players that all ‘ball out’, for want of a better phrase, at Borehamwood every week.

“When we’re on a bigger pitch and we have players that can be so direct and utilise the space, I think we take it in our stride.

“To be part of days like that is very, very special to me.”

