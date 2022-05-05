Tahith Chong set to feature for Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tahith Chong set to feature for Birmingham

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 11:51 am
Tahith Chong could return to Birmingham’s line-up for the visit of Blackburn (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham could welcome back Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong for their final Sky Bet Championship match of the campaign against Blackburn.

The winger has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury but returned to training last week and is now likely to sign off a season-long stint in the Midlands by featuring against Rovers.

Kristian Pedersen was available for last week’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff after compassionate leave but was not in the matchday squad and, as he is out of contract and expected to leave Blues this summer, the Danish defender seems unlikely to feature this weekend.

On-loan Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards is also available following his return from illness.

Tony Mowbray plans to leave out all of Blackburn’s loanees in what looks set to be his final match in charge of the club after five years at the helm.

In a match where there is nothing at stake for either side, Mowbray suggested none of Jan Paul van Hecke, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Reda Khadra or Ian Poveda will feature.

As Mowbray looks to only involve those who are contracted to Ewood Park beyond the end of this season, defender Daniel Ayala and midfielder Tayo Edun seem poised for starting berths.

Mowbray himself is out of contract after this weekend and told the Lancashire Telegraph last week: “I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions.”

