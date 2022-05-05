Ralph Hasenhuttl wards off potential suitors for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ralph Hasenhuttl wards off potential suitors for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 2:09 pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (right) has praised captain James Ward-Prowse following reported interest from elsewhere (Naomi Baker/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (right) has praised captain James Ward-Prowse following reported interest from elsewhere (Naomi Baker/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl has warded off any potential suitors for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have recently been linked to the England international, whose fine form on the south coast has also reportedly caught the attention of Tottenham.

Ward-Prowse, 27, has been a Southampton player since joining the academy 19 years ago and has scored 43 goals in 361 appearances for Saints.

His dead-ball skills have also seen him court praise but Hasenhuttl offered a bullish reply when asked what message he would send to teams interested in his skipper, who was unanimously voted by his team-mates as the club’s player of the season earlier this week.

“He has another four years on his contract, he’s our captain and he’s happy here,” replied the head coach.

“Fans love him and we know how important he is to our team. The development of his game is why he’s a true winner.

“I think he’s very exceptional. I haven’t seen any players similar.

Despite Ward-Prowse’s eye-catching individual form, Southampton have struggled for results of late and travel to Brentford on Saturday still not mathematically safe from relegation.

They are eight points clear of Everton in 18th but the Toffees have two games in hand on Hasenhuttl’s men, who have just three Premier League fixtures remaining this season.

Although Southampton have reached the 40-point mark, which many often predict is enough to stay in the top flight, Hasenhuttl is yet to be convinced that will be the case this year as he targets a strong end to campaign.

“I think we definitely will need more points (than 40). I don’t know if all three teams down there will pick up more points than we have, before the end of the season, I’m not sure,” he added.

“We want to have a game against Brentford now where we do it better than in the last game against Crystal Palace – especially in the finish.

“This gives us the chance to then finish high up in the table. It’s not about having the feeling of being safe, we have the chance of getting in a top-10 position and this is the direction we are looking.”

