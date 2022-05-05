Ricky-Jade Jones eyeing a start as Peterborough face Blackpool in season finale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough striker Ricky-Jade Jones could start the Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool.

Jones overcame a back issue to make a replacement appearance in the 3-0 defeat at Millwall and got 33 minutes under his belt.

Midfielder Joe Ward had recovered from a thigh injury to be available to face Millwall but was omitted from the squad.

Boss Grant McCann could test out some of his younger players in the final game of the season knowing that the club have already been relegated.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley must decide whether to leave midfielder Josh Bowler out of the squad once again.

Bowler, who is out of contract this summer, has not played since the 1-1 draw with Luton on April 23, despite being an ever present throughout the season.

Critchley has said the decision to leave him out has been based on his workload during this campaign.

Dan Grimshaw and Sonny Carey could be involved after being picked on the bench against Derby, having recovered from injuries.