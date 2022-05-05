St Mirren wait for injury updates on Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren wait for injury updates on Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 2:37 pm
Jordan Jones is back with Wigan (Steve Welsh/PA)
Loan duo Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones could have played their last games for St Mirren after returning to their respective parent clubs to have injuries assessed.

Wolves midfielder Ronan, 24, who picked up awards for St Mirren’s player of the year, social media player of the year and goal of the season at the club’s awards event on Sunday, has been carrying an ankle knock.

Wigan winger Jones, 27, has a shoulder problem and the Buddies have only three cinch Premiership fixtures remaining, starting with the visit of bottom side Dundee on Saturday.

Boss Stephen Robinson said: “Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have gone back to their respective parent clubs for treatment. We are waiting on updates on their injuries.

“Connor has been playing with an ankle injury and Jordan has been playing with a shoulder injury, so both have gone back for further scans at their parent clubs and are likely to be unavailable.

“I believe it will be hard for them to play again with obviously such a small timescale, but we will be dictated to by what their parent clubs say. We don’t own the players.

“We will assess it, stay in touch with the parent clubs and see where we are over the coming days.

“What we have got is 14 fit players who are absolutely fighting for us.

“There are boys who are playing with little knocks and bruises and injections in their foot and it is an absolute credit to the boys, they are really fighting for the football club and obviously trying to get us a couple more wins to get us up the table.”

The Paisley club are on the brink of safety with 39 points, eight points ahead of second-bottom St Johnstone, who they beat 1-0 in Perth last week, and 13 ahead of Dundee.

Aberdeen are ahead of St Mirren on goal difference, Hibernian are two points further ahead with Livingston on 44 points.

Robinson believes there is still the possibility of finishing seventh as ‘best of the rest’ in the bottom six.

He said: “I believe we aim for seventh, we still have to and I believe we can, if we put a run of games together.

“The performance last week was very good, it was a team who had real pride and energy.

“There was a lot of injuries throughout the squad but they showed great character.

“And if we put performances in like that in the coming games there is no reason why we can’t look up the table and finish seventh.”

