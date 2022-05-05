Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane doubtful for Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane doubtful for Sheffield United

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 4:47 pm
Sheffield United could be without Morgan Gibbs-White for the visit of Fulham (Will Matthews/PA)
Sheffield United could be without Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

With the Blades still looking to make sure of their play-off spot, the duo are both managing knocks ahead of the clash against the Championship winners.

George Baldock has taken part in full training and could be available after he sustained a hamstring injury against Bristol City on Easter Monday and has not featured for the first team since.

However, the club’s top goalscorer this season, Billy Sharp is unlikely to feature after receiving injections last week following a tear in his calf.

Fulham manager Marco Silva could use the game against Sheffield United to explore the depths of his squad after their status as champions was confirmed on Monday.

Among those to be rested could include Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has 43 league goals to his name this season.

Silva has no new injury concerns to deal with, although he may be unwilling to risk some of his more senior and crucial players picking up an injury.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Paulo Gazzaniga and Jean Michael Seri are among those who could be pushing for starts.

