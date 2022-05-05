Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane doubtful for Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United could be without Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

With the Blades still looking to make sure of their play-off spot, the duo are both managing knocks ahead of the clash against the Championship winners.

George Baldock has taken part in full training and could be available after he sustained a hamstring injury against Bristol City on Easter Monday and has not featured for the first team since.

However, the club’s top goalscorer this season, Billy Sharp is unlikely to feature after receiving injections last week following a tear in his calf.

Fulham manager Marco Silva could use the game against Sheffield United to explore the depths of his squad after their status as champions was confirmed on Monday.

Among those to be rested could include Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has 43 league goals to his name this season.

Silva has no new injury concerns to deal with, although he may be unwilling to risk some of his more senior and crucial players picking up an injury.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Paulo Gazzaniga and Jean Michael Seri are among those who could be pushing for starts.