Mark Shelton may return for managerless Hartlepool against Colchester

Mark Shelton could return to the Hartlepool squad as they host Colchester without sacked manager Graeme Lee at the helm.

Lee was dismissed on Thursday following Pools’ downturn in form, so Michael Nelson and Anthony Sweeney will be in charge for the final match of the season.

Midfielder Shelton has not featured since April 23 after putting a cotton bud too far into his ear, but he may have recovered from vertigo in time for the match.

Defensive duo Neill Byrne (ankle) and Gary Liddle and midfielder Isaac Fletcher are all set to remain absent from the matchday squad.

Colchester could recall striker John Akinde for the trip.

Akinde came on at half-time during his side’s 2-2 draw with Walsall and may have done enough to secure a spot in Wayne Brown’s starting line-up.

Defenders Ryan Clampin (knee) and Tom Dallison (groin) remain doubts.

Neither Clampin nor Dallison were deemed fit enough to be included in the squad against Walsall.