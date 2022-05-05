Chelsea supporters’ group urges swift club sale after Sir Jim Ratcliffe talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea supporters’ group urges swift club sale after Sir Jim Ratcliffe talks

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 4:57 pm
Supporters have raised concerns over the ability of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, pictured, to complete the purchase of Chelsea when his bid is outside of the formal sale process (Martin Rickett/PA)
The sale of Chelsea must happen swiftly and transparently to avoid putting the club in existential danger, a supporters’ group has warned.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) said it had held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who tabled a last-ditch £4.25billion bid for the club last Friday.

The Trust said it raised concerns with Ratcliffe’s associates over their ability to complete a deal by May 31, because the bid was submitted outside of the formal process being run by American merchant bankers Raine.

A special licence issued by the Government allowing Chelsea to operate expires at the end of the month. The licence was imposed at the same time as the club’s Russian-Israeli owner, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned after the Government claimed it had found links between him and Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

CST thanked Ratcliffe’s team at Ineos for its “transparency” in the talks but said: “Regardless of the potential merits of the bid – on which we make no further comment – the CST outlined our concerns regarding Ineos’ ability to complete the purchase before the May 31 deadline.

“This is particularly so given, by their own admission, they are outside of the process and have been, according to reports, “rejected out of hand” by Raine. We would welcome further discussion in the event that this situation changes.”

Tom Crotty, a director at Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals company Ineos, told PA on Wednesday that the Ratcliffe bid had been rejected by Raine but insisted the group were “still pushing” to get a deal done.

The licence allowing Chelsea to operate expires on May 31
The licence allowing Chelsea to operate expires on May 31 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A consortium spearheaded by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has been afforded preferred bidder status, and the CST added: “It is essential that the sale of Chelsea is completed swiftly and transparently.

“We urge the current ownership, Raine and the UK Government to ensure this happens.

“Any delay to this process could risk the future of Chelsea – all parties must ensure the sustainability and future of the club is safeguarded.”

