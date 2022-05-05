Roman Abramovich’s position over the sale of Chelsea remains ‘unchanged’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Roman Abramovich’s position over the sale of Chelsea remains ‘unchanged’

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 6:55 pm
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says his position over the sale of the Premier League club remains unchanged (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says his position over the sale of the Premier League club remains unchanged (Adam Davy/PA)

Roman Abramovich has insisted his position over the sale of Chelsea is unchanged and has denied asking for any loan to be repaid to him.

Reports have suggested that Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could insist on his £1.5billion loan to Chelsea being repaid.

Such a move could jeopardise the entire sale process of the Premier League club, of which a consortium spearheaded by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has been afforded preferred bidder status.

In a statement posted on the Chelsea website, a spokesperson for the club owner, said: “Firstly, Mr Abramovich’s intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed.

“Since the initial announcement, Mr Abramovich’s team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organizations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities.

“The lead independent expert has had conversations with Government representatives presenting the structure and initial plans.

“Mr Abramovich has not been involved in this work and it has been managed independently by experts with years of experience working in humanitarian organizations.

“Secondly, Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the club last minute.

“As part of Mr Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation.

“Following sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Mr Abramovich by the UK since announcing that the club would be sold, the loan has also become subject to EU sanctions, requiring additional approvals.

“That means that the funds will be frozen and subject to a legal procedure governed by authorities. These funds are still earmarked for the Foundation. The Government are aware of these restrictions as well as the legal implications.

Chelsea fans file photo
A Chelsea banner during the Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“To be clear, Mr Abramovich has no access or control of these funds and will not have any access or control of these funds following the sale.

“Despite the changing circumstances since his initial announcement – he remains committed to finding a good custodian for Chelsea FC and making sure the proceeds go to good causes.”

Chelsea’s sale has a deadline of May 31, when the Government’s temporary licence for the Blues expires.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, tabled a last-ditch bid to buy Chelsea on Friday, just as New York merchant bank Raine Group was preparing to confirm Boehly’s consortium as the preferred bidder.

Ratcliffe’s rejection from Raine has not deterred the 69-year-old from continuing to progress his candidacy to buy the west London club, however.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) said it had held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of Ratcliffe, raising concerns over their ability to complete a deal by May 31.

CST thanked Ratcliffe’s team at Ineos for its “transparency” in the talks but said: “Regardless of the potential merits of the bid – on which we make no further comment – the CST outlined our concerns regarding Ineos’ ability to complete the purchase before the May 31 deadline.

“This is particularly so given, by their own admission, they are outside of the process and have been, according to reports, “rejected out of hand” by Raine. We would welcome further discussion in the event that this situation changes.”

The licence allowing Chelsea to operate expires on May 31
The licence allowing Chelsea to operate expires on May 31 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tom Crotty, a director at Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals company Ineos, told the PA news agency on Wednesday that the Ratcliffe bid had been rejected by Raine but insisted the group were “still pushing” to get a deal done.

CST added: “It is essential that the sale of Chelsea is completed swiftly and transparently.

“We urge the current ownership, Raine and the UK Government to ensure this happens.

“Any delay to this process could risk the future of Chelsea – all parties must ensure the sustainability and future of the club is safeguarded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal