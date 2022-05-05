Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady enjoy a spot of golf – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association May 5, 2022, 7:27 pm Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a day on the golf course (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 5. Formula One Lewis Hamilton enjoyed some golf. 14 world titles in a single tweet. @TomBrady #IWCMiami pic.twitter.com/s04LjhBqfH— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 4, 2022 Two 🐐🐐s on the #IWCMiami green. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/iwFczyCNGI— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 4, 2022 And was joined by Tom Brady. Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/T90mDEQ4sQ— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2022 Lando Norris was at the track. Lesssgo MIAMI 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9MW3Si2JmT— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 4, 2022 Football Gary Lineker took a family flight to Roma. All flights lead to Rome. @angus_lineker @LinekerTobias @harry_lineker 🦊🦊🦊🦊 pic.twitter.com/eWk6KxEv93— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2022 And enjoyed a spot of lunch. Pre match lunch in Roma. 🍷🍷 pic.twitter.com/JaUwT96JAc— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2022 Tottenham turned the clock back. 🤩 Remembering *that* @PeterCrouch goal to secure #UCL qualification!🗓 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/uulArB9c7b— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2022 As did the Champions League. 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United to an emphatic semi-final win at Arsenal #OTD in 2009 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/WSenE89y8I— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 5, 2022 Paul Dummett was proud to commit his future to his hometown club. Honoured to commit another year at my boyhood club. Incredibly proud that next season will be my 10th year with the first team, something I could have only dreamt about. Next season is going to be huge for the club and city, I'm so excited to be part of it…. Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zc9sYbqAg5— Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) May 5, 2022 Happy birthday Wishing Javier Manquillo a very happy birthday! 🥳🎉⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UlXjGR9MsR— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 5, 2022 Swansea duo Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson could not compose themselves. There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and outtakes in interviews with @michaelobafemi_ and @jamiepaterson12 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xRaftHdofD— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 5, 2022 Kai Havertz was putting out positive vibes. Good energy! pic.twitter.com/0KSSBj859P— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Klopp extends Reds stay, Stokes named Test skipper – Thursday’s sporting social Lando Norris and Liverpool enjoy their celebrations – Monday’s sporting social Tributes paid to Anya Shrubsole after retirement – Thursday’s sporting social England beat South Africa and everyone celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social