Miedema magic and fans flock to Old Trafford – Memorable moments from the WSL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Women’s Super League is set to reach its climax this weekend as the race for the title comes down to the final day, with Chelsea needing a win against Manchester United to lift the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major moments of the season so far.

Miedema Magic

🐐 OUR RECORD BREAKER! 🐐@VivianneMiedema is the first @BarclaysFAWSL player in history to score against every team she’s faced! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xJ26ANkA8C — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 21, 2021

In November, Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema became the first WSL player to score against every team she has faced.

The Dutchwoman ticked Manchester United off the list by firing home from outside of the box to earn yet another record.

Despite being deployed in more of an attacking midfield role this season, Miedema has still been invaluable for the Gunners and will finish as one of the WSL’s top scorers.

Birmingham batter Gunners

That’s how you bounce back! 👊🔵 pic.twitter.com/4cTvb8j1i2 — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) January 9, 2022

Bottom-of-the-table Birmingham earned one of their only wins of the season beating then league leaders Arsenal in January.

The previously unbeaten Gunners went 1-0 down inside three minutes, with Libby Smith putting Birmingham in front.

Veatriki Sarri added the second before half-time and Arsenal were unable to find a response in the second half, as the Blues saw the game out to complete a shock 2-0 win.

Theatre of dreams

Alessia Russo scored one of the goals as United beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford in March (Martin Rickett/PA)

Old Trafford hosted its first ever WSL game in front of fans in March when Manchester United faced Everton. The game attracted more than 20,000 supporters as the hosts won 3-1 with two goals from Alessia Russo and a Katie Zelem penalty.

The ‘Theatre of Dreams’ had previously been used when United beat West Ham 2-0 a year earlier, but no fans were allowed to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

This season has seen more games staged at other grounds generally used to host men’s fixtures, including the Emirates Stadium, the King Power Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kerr to the rescue

Sam Kerr stabbed home with seconds to go against Aston Villa to keep the title race alive (Steven Paston/PA)

Sam Kerr has proved countless times just how important she is for Chelsea and exemplified that in their game against Aston Villa in March. In a week that saw sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, the Blues struggled to break Villa down and were denied numerous times thanks to some brilliant saves from Hannah Hampton.

With seconds left on the clock, Kerr snatched the winner to secure three points and keep Chelsea’s title hopes alive with two games in hand over Arsenal at the time.

The Australian’s importance has been recognised as she was voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year and is on track to win the WSL golden boot.

Birmingham Blues

Our time in the @BarclaysFAWSL comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/UBlOfrzVkK — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) May 4, 2022

Birmingham’s stay in the WSL came to an end on Wednesday night after they were relegated following a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The Blues were one of the founding members of the WSL 11 years ago and in that time have challenged for league titles.

However, they have struggled this season, winning only two games and losing 17 so far.

Despite holding on to go into half-time 0-0, City piled on the pressure in the second half and went on to win 6-0 thanks to goals from Georgia Stanway (2), Lauren Hemp, Alanna Kennedy, Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs.