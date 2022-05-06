Burnley trio winning fitness battles ahead of Aston Villa clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burnley trio winning fitness battles ahead of Aston Villa clash

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:53 am
Erik Pieters could return to the Burnley squad following injury (Jon Super/PA)
Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet could all be in contention for a return to the Burnley squad against Aston Villa.

Pieters is the most likely having trained all week following a knee injury while Rodriguez (hamstring) and Cornet (knee) are also back out on the grass.

Captain Ben Mee has stepped up his recovery from a leg injury but may not feature again this season, which also looks set to be the case for both Johann Berg Gudmundsson (leg) and Ashley Westwood (ankle).

Aston Villa have a few injury issues with Leon Bailey unavailable and Jacob Ramsey a doubt.

Bailey limped out of last weekend’s win over Norwich with an ankle injury and definitely misses out while Ramsey has a groin injury and will be assessed.

Kortney Hause remains sidelined, but Morgan Sanson has been back in training and will be in the squad.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.

Aston Vila provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

