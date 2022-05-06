Steven Gerrard admits Aston Villa could have been better this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard admits Aston Villa could have been better this season

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:55 am
Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa’s season has been an under-achievement (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa’s season has been an under-achievement (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says this season has been an under-achievement.

Following a poor start to the campaign under Dean Smith, Villa threatened to push for European qualification after Gerrard’s appointment produced an upturn in form and results, but that has plateaued in recent weeks.

Last week’s win over Norwich was their first in six Premier League games and Gerrard wants to end the season well in their remaining five games.

“We want to finish in a place where we can be satisfied – I don’t think we’re going to be happy or celebrating anything this season because the team, from the beginning of the season to now, has underachieved,” he said on the club’s official website ahead of this weekend’s visit to Burnley.

“In the remaining games, it’s about putting ourselves in a place that we can go and build on.

“We can try and strengthen in the coming window, have a positive pre-season and reset everything going into a brand new season. Those are the short-term priorities.”

They visit Turf Moor to face a Burnley side who have won their last three games to give themselves a chance of Premier League survival.

But Gerrard wants to spoil the party in Lancashire.

He added: “Burnley have got their own style and identity, but I think it’s very disrespectful to say that Burnley just fight and compete.

“I’ve watched their last three or four games and they’ve got really good technical players, they’ve got a really strong mentality within the group and they’re desperate to stay in the Premier League.

“If they achieve that, they’ve probably punched above their weight compared to other teams, but that’s none of my business. My business is to take maximum points off Burnley tomorrow.

“We’ve analysed a good, strong team that are on a new manager bounce, but my priority is to make sure Aston Villa go there and get the win.”

Leon Bailey is out after picking up an injury against Norwich last week, while Jacob Ramsey is also a doubt.

“We’ve got a couple of issues. Leon Bailey won’t make the game. He left the pitch last week and unfortunately this game will come too soon,” Gerrard added.

“I don’t think we’re dealing with a serious issue, so I think he’ll play again before the season’s out but he won’t be at Burnley.

“We had an issue in training with young Jacob Ramsey as well, so we’re analysing his situation and he’s a big doubt as we stand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal