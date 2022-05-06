Alex Gogic happy to ponder a future in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Gogic happy to ponder a future in Scotland

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 11:01 am
St Mirren’s Alex Gogic, left, will assess his future at the end of the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren's Alex Gogic, left, will assess his future at the end of the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren’s on-loan midfielder Alex Gogic will be happy to continue his career in Scotland when he assesses his options at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Cyprus international’s contract at Hibernian runs out in the summer and he will be a free agent.

Gogic, who started his career in Scotland when he signed for Hamilton in 2017, has settled with his family in the country and would be more than happy to remain in Scottish football.

Ahead of the visit of bottom side Dundee in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, he revealed he will wait until the three remaining fixtures have concluded before thinking about his future.

Gogic said: “I just want to finish these next three games and then sit with my family and agent and see what’s next.

“I haven’t really thought about it.

“I have stayed here a long time so I am definitely enjoying it.

“My two kids were born here in Scotland as well but regarding my football, it is where I started and I am really enjoying it, I have made a name for myself and I love the people and everything about it.”

Stephen Robinson’s side are on the brink of safety with 39 points, eight points ahead of  second-bottom St Johnstone, whom they beat 1-0 in Perth last week, and 13 ahead of Dundee.

Gogic said: “We need one more point to make us safe but last week eased the pressure. It was a well deserved victory last week, we played well.

“The pressure has been eased a lot, there is not that pressure where you think, ‘oh it’s close’, we have got that space but we need one more point at least to make it totally safe.

“We will go into the game with the same mentality, we want to finish the best we can, it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we want to do well and finish on a high.”

