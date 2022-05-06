Tigers have a clean bill of health ahead of Forest test By Press Association May 6, 2022, 11:17 am Regan Slater could line up for Hull again (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hull have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest. Midfielder Regan Slater could line up again after coming off the substitutes’ bench in the defeat to Bristol City at the weekend. Goalkeeper Matt Ingram is unavailable for the Tigers after joining Luton on an emergency loan. Midfielder Randell Williams is still sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury, but is back in training. Ryan Yates will be checked for Forest ahead of the trip to east Yorkshire. The midfielder picked up a knock to the shoulder during the midweek loss to Bournemouth. Keinan Davis (hamstring) and Max Lowe (groin) are still expected to be sidelined. Lewis Grabban also misses out with a hamstring injury he picked up against Peterborough and has missed the last three games for Forest, who are guaranteed a place in the play-offs. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stephen Quinn to be assessed as Mansfield get ready to take on Forest Green Nir Bitton back for Celtic ahead of Old Firm derby Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea through injury Millwall set to be without Jed Wallace again as Lions seek play-off boost