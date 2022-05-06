Tigers have a clean bill of health ahead of Forest test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Regan Slater could line up again after coming off the substitutes’ bench in the defeat to Bristol City at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram is unavailable for the Tigers after joining Luton on an emergency loan.

Midfielder Randell Williams is still sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury, but is back in training.

Ryan Yates will be checked for Forest ahead of the trip to east Yorkshire.

The midfielder picked up a knock to the shoulder during the midweek loss to Bournemouth.

Keinan Davis (hamstring) and Max Lowe (groin) are still expected to be sidelined.

Lewis Grabban also misses out with a hamstring injury he picked up against Peterborough and has missed the last three games for Forest, who are guaranteed a place in the play-offs.