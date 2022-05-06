Almost everything went wrong – Vladimir Coufal bemoans West Ham’s European exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost everything went wrong – Vladimir Coufal bemoans West Ham’s European exit

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:01 pm
Vladimir Coufal applauds the fans after the defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt (Mike Egerton/PA)
Vladimir Coufal admitted “almost everything” went wrong as West Ham’s dreams of winning the Europa League were ended by Eintracht Frankfurt.

But the Hammers’ no-nonsense right-back refused to blame fellow defender Aaron Cresswell for the red card which swung the semi-final firmly in favour of the Germans.

Cresswell’s sending-off after 19 minutes, for pulling down forward Jens Hauge, proved the turning point with Frankfurt grabbing the only goal of the night through Rafael Santos Borre, and sealing a 3-1 aggregate win, just five minutes later.

Czech Republic international Coufal said: “Almost everything went wrong. It completely changed our game plan. It was difficult for us.

Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United – UEFA Europa League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Deutsche Bank Park
Aaron Cresswell’s red card proved costly (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Unfortunately, we also conceded the first goal before the end of the first half. We were not in a comfortable position for the second half but we tried to do our maximum – but for Frankfurt it was comfortable to play with one player more and they kept the ball.

“They played like a big team. They beat us. They deserve to go to the final a bit more and we wish them good luck for the final.

“I haven’t seen the (red card) situation in slow motion. I cannot judge exactly what happened, but what do you want me to say?

“Of course he is disappointed. He helped us in many games, but for sure it wasn’t just his mistake. We could have covered him and we win and lose together, so that’s nothing to judge for him.”

West Ham’s uplifting European adventure ultimately ended on a sour note after manager David Moyes was sent from the touchline for angrily booting the ball back towards a ball boy who had retrieved it.

Their Champions League ambitions may now be over but the Hammers still have three Premier League matches remaining, starting at Norwich on Sunday, as they bid to qualify for some form of European competition again next season.

“Everybody knows it is impossible for us to get a Champions League spot now in the Premier League, this was a big chance for us to play Champions League next year,” added Coufal.

“Unfortunately we gave this opportunity to Frankfurt. We need to live with this. We need to be focused until the end of the season and win as many games as we can.

“We still want European football. We will travel to Norwich and we need to win, and that’s all.

“In terms of what was said in the changing room, what can you say after a loss in a semi-final? Every head is down and we are trying to find some positives on our way, that’s all.”

