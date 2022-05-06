We need consistency: Ralph Hasenhuttl targets top-half finish for Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We need consistency: Ralph Hasenhuttl targets top-half finish for Southampton

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 1:07 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl says consistency is key if Southampton are to finish the season strongly (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl is still eyeing a “massive” top-half finish for his Southampton side as he calls for greater consistency amid a stuttering end to the season.

Having taken just five points from their past nine Premier League outings, Saints are still not mathematically safe from relegation.

However, with the table congested – only four points separate ninth-placed Brighton from Southampton in 15th – there is still plenty to play for.

Hasenhuttl wants to look up rather than over his shoulder and a trip to Brentford on Saturday provides a chance to push towards the top 10.

Asked if it would be an achievement to finish in the top half for the first time in five years, he replied: “Massive, definitely.

“Because I think from the financial opportunities we had in the past, the goal was to stay in the league and that is the toughest one I think.

“But in the end, we have shown, and this is the key part, we have played like a top-10 team.

“But you have to be clear that there are some fantastic teams in there with quality, but I think the consistency is the big issue.

“We have not shown this for 38 games in all the time that I have been here. This is the goal to be more consistent to lift the bad times we have so that we don’t get too far away from what we can definitely play.

“When we manage this, I think then the chances are there, although we know that we are playing a super tough league.”

Saints captain James Ward-Prowse came out on top in the club’s end of season awards, collecting the player of the season and goal of the season gongs.

Hasenhuttl has witnessed his side score some fantastic strikes this year, but at the business end of the campaign he is more interested in quantity over quality.

“When you add the ugly goals to the beautiful goals it is even better,” he said.

“I don’t care too much about the quality of the goals, the main part is that the ball is in the goal, in the back of the net. However, I don’t care really.”

