Ton-up Ben Stokes has a blast for Durham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ton-up Ben Stokes has a blast for Durham

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 1:19 pm
Ben Stokes took down Worcestershire’s bowlers at New Road (David Davies/PA)
Ben Stokes took down Worcestershire’s bowlers at New Road (David Davies/PA)

Ben Stokes clattered a 64-ball hundred for Durham in his first innings since being appointed England Test captain, reaching the milestone with five successive sixes at New Road.

Stokes, who was announced as the successor to Joe Root last week, is making his first appearance in this season’s LV= Insurance County Championship following a knee injury in the tour of the West Indies.

He walked to the crease with Durham in the ascendancy on 360 for four on the second morning of their clash against Worcestershire and further strengthened their position with a boundary barrage.

Ben Stokes, left, was in terrific form on Friday morning (David Davies/PA)
Ben Stokes, left, was in terrific form on Friday morning (David Davies/PA)

The left-hander took just 47 balls to reach his half-century but went into overdrive thereafter as his second 50 took only 17 deliveries, with teenage slow left-armer Josh Baker coming in for punishment.

The first five deliveries of Baker’s 20th over were muscled over the boundary rope by Stokes, who raised his bat after the fifth to celebrate reaching three figures, having clubbed 10 sixes in total.

It was only part of the story as Stokes was one blow away from emulating Sir Garfield Sobers, the only batter in championship history to hit six sixes in an over, having done so for Nottinghamshire in 1968.

But Stokes ultimately was left thumping his pads with his bat in frustration after merely hitting a four, sparing Baker from joining ex-Glamorgan seamer Malcolm Nash in an undesirable club.

Baker was unsurprisingly hooked from the attack but Stokes’ freewheeling batting continued as he went to lunch on 147 not out from 82 balls – including 15 sixes – to help Durham to a mammoth 549 for four.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal