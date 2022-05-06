Barrow could include Aaron Amadi-Holloway against Northampton By Press Association May 6, 2022, 2:39 pm Aaron Amadi-Holloway, top, could feature for Barrow (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aaron Amadi-Holloway could feature for Barrow as they face Northampton in the final match of the Sky Bet League Two season. The striker returned to training following a spell on the sidelines with injury and could be in contention for the Cobblers clash. Defender Connor Brown will also be checked after picking up a niggle. Josh Kay is expected to line-up after his return from suspension against Swindon while Tom Beadling could get more minutes and started in that game following a return from injury. Northampton will check on the fitness of Aaron McGowan for the game. The right-back picked up a knock in the draw against Exeter last weekend and his fitness will be checked. Joseph Mills was brought on in his place and could line-up again if McGowan is struggling for fitness. Cobbers boss Jon Brady otherwise has a full squad to choose from as his side push for automatic promotion. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Courtney Baker-Richardson a doubt for Newport ahead of Rochdale clash Mark Shelton may return for managerless Hartlepool against Colchester Salford sweating on Matty Lund ahead of Mansfield clash Matt Taylor expresses joy as Exeter take over at top with draw at Northampton