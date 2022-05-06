Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to play with courage at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to play with courage at Livingston

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 2:39 pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to play with courage in their cinch Premiership game at Livingston on Saturday.

The Perth side’s gaffer was far from pleased with the performance in the 1-0 defeat by St Mirren last week and is looking for improvement in the final three fixtures of the season.

Saints are five points ahead of bottom side Dundee and eight behind the Buddies and Davidson acknowledged the importance of the trip to West Lothian.

He said: “It is huge. I have said all five post-split games are massive.

“We had a fairly good result against Dundee (1-1) and then a really disappointing one.

“I am looking for a good performance, I am looking for courage from the players to get on the ball and actually play football the right way. If we do that we will create chances.

“Livingston have had a couple of good results lately, they are a really hard team to play against, they work really hard for each other so we have to make sure we go about our business the right way.

“The players are as disappointed as I am from last week.

“We didn’t perform, we didn’t turn up, we need to put that right as a group this week.

“If you perform well and get beat sometimes you accept it but I just didn’t think we performed to the standards we have been at and it is up to us on Saturday to get back to that.”

Davidson insists he will not be looking over his shoulder at Dundee, who face St Mirren this weekend.

He said: “We will try to take care of ourselves. If you start looking behind you, you start to become a bit nervous.

“We have to look at the next three games and say, ‘right, we need to pick up points’ and it needs to start on Saturday.

“It was a really disappointing result last Saturday, how do we go about rectifying that?”

