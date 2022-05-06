Stephen Quinn to be assessed as Mansfield get ready to take on Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Quinn will be assessed for Mansfield ahead of their clash with Forest Green.

The midfielder picked up a hip injury in the win against Crawley last month and will be checked.

James Perch came in and started at right-back in place of Quinn, while George Lapslie moved into midfield.

Captain Ollie Clarke started on the bench for the Salford game after being sidelined with a groin injury and could get minutes against Rovers.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Forest Green as they travel to the One Call Stadium.

The only long-term absentee for the side is Matty Stevens, who ruptured his ACL and brought his season to an end.

Although they are already promoted, Forest Green will be aiming to finish as league champions with the title race running down to the final day.

There is only one point separating Rovers and top-of-the-table Exeter in the race to become League Two champions.