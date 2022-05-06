No return for Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien against Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

No return for Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien against Bristol City

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 3:13 pm
Lewis O’Brien has been ruled out of Huddersfield’s final game of the regular season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Huddersfield will be without Lewis O’Brien for their Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City.

The 23-year-old midfielder will miss the home game with a hip injury he has been suffering for some time but Town boss Carlos Corberan is hoping to have him back in time for the play-offs.

Winger Sorba Thomas will also miss out after he picked up a knee injury against Middlesbrough last month and has yet to resume full training.

Danel Sinani missed last weekend’s win at Coventry with a groin injury but could be involved, while winger Josh Koroma has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring issue and is available once again.

Tomas Kalas’ season has come to a premature end and he will not be involved for City.

The 28-year-old centre-back has been out since March with a long term injury and will miss out for the visitors.

Boss Nigel Pearson said Andy King is available for selection after missing large parts of the season through injury.

Fellow midfielder Alex Scott played 60 minutes in the 5-0 win at Hull, a week after suffering a head injury, and will be looking to be involved throughout on Saturday.

